Milad moot arranged at Nishtar Hall

PESHAWAR: Supreme Council Tehrik-e-Minhajul Quran Chairman Dr Hassan Mohiyuddin Qadri has said that acting upon teachings of Islam and following the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) were the only way to end sectarianism, extremism and hate in the society.

“Economic and social crises have created moral and attitudinal crises in the society as well, which should be corrected through practically adopting all aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in our lives,” he said while speaking at the launching ceremony of Milad Conference and Encyclopedia of Hadiths arranged by Tehrik-e-Minhajul Quran at Nishtar Hall here.

On this occasion, eight out of the 60 volumes of the Encyclopedia of Hadiths authored by Dr Tahirul Qadri was launched.Dr Hassan Mohiyuddin Qadri said that the author had replied to all questions and objections which were spreading doubts in the minds of people about knowledge of Hadiths through this encyclopedia.

Provincial secretary general of Pakistan Awami Tehrik, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and head of Astana-e-Aalia Pir Sabaq Sharif, Sahibzada Pir Muneed Ahmad Pir Sabaqi, Dr Saddique Ali Chishti, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Dr Tariq Mahmood Yousafzai, Wali Akbar Khan Yousafzai, Pir Saeed Hussain, Pir Ali Zaman Chishti and others also addressed the Milad Conference.