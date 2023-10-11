Two die after consuming rodenticides

NOWSHERA: Two children were killed and another hospitalised in a critical condition after eating corn pops laced with rodenticides in the Soryakhel area in Akora Khattak of Nowshera district on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood said that the mother of the deceased children had placed corn pops sprinkled with rodenticides to kill rats in the home Soryakhel area in the Akora Khattak town.

He said that the three children identified as Shamaima, 6, Habiba, 4, and two and half years-old Saba Gul, daughters of Javed Gul, took the food after returning from school.He said the mother did not bother as she thought that the children had brought the corn pops from school and were now eating it.

The condition of the children deteriorated after eating the rat poison, who were rushed to the hospital.The official said that Shamaima and Habiba died while Saba Gul was battling for life at the hospital.

Rodenticides are pesticides and chemicals made and sold for the purpose of killing rodents. While commonly referred to as “rat poison”, rodenticides are also used to kill mice, squirrels, woodchucks, chipmunks, porcupines, nutria, beavers and voles.