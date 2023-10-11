Cross-border trade: SCCI demands rationalisation of duties and tariffs

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has demanded rationalization of duties and tariffs on export items to improve cross-border trade.

SCCI President Fuad Ishaq said high duties/tariffs on imported items has encouraged transit and illegal trade, which should be eliminated.

He urged Islamabad and Kabul to devise a joint mechanism to remove the hurdles in order to carry out smooth trade between the two neighbouring countries.He called for reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue and taxation system to facilitate the business community.

Fuad Ishaq was speaking to a 24 member traders’ delegation headed by Ghulam Bilal Javed here at the Chamber on Tuesday.

Other members of the delegation were chairman All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellery and Hindkowan Foundation’s Amin Hussain Babar, Shahid Khan, presidents and general secretaries from the business community.

Sanaullah Khan, senior vice-president, and Ijaz Khan Afridi, vice-president, and Sajjad Aziz, secretary of the chamber, and others were present during the meeting.

The SCCI chief noticed the Pak-Afghan mutual trade had dropped to $400 to 500 million, which used to be around $ 2.5billion a few years ago.

Fuad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion assured that the business community issues would be resolved on priority basis by taking up relevant authorities at federal and provincial level in an efficient manner.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) led by its acting president Ayub Zakori also called on Fuad Ishaq.