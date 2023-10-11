Concern expressed over rising drug abuse

PESHAWAR: Students at a seminar were urged on Tuesday to focus their attention on co-curricular and extracurricular activities and say ‘No’ to narcotics and the use of prohibited drugs which not only spoil their personal and families’ life but also leave adverse effects on the society.

The seminar aimed at creating awareness against narcotics was jointly organized by the Agriculture University Peshawar and Malik Abdur Rauf Foundation here. Vice-chancellor Agriculture University Prof Dr Jahan Bakht was the chief guest on the occasion.

The seminar was also addressed by Registrar Dr Rizwan Ahmad, chairman of the foundation, Malid Abdur Rauf Awan, Dr Anwar Ali Shah and representative of the Narcotics Control

Wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jahan Bakht said creating awareness against the negative effects of prohibited drugs was the need of the hour. He said that the menace of drugs was fast spreading in the society.

He warned that the number of drug addicts in the society has already increased to an alarming level and if the trend continued in the same manner their number would be multiplied in the years to come.

The VC said owing to pressure and mental stress, the young generation go for the use of drugs and this way they spoil their lives. He said that the youth can be seen at public places using drugs. Dr Jahan Bakht stressed the need for sincere efforts to eradicate drug addiction from society.

He urged the educated people to play a responsible role in eradication of the social evil from the society. The VC said that proper campaigns should be launched to create awareness among the masses about the effects on the physical and mental health of drug addiction.