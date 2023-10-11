Child protection committee formed

JAMRUD: A child protection committee was set up in the Khyber district on Tuesday to protect the rights of the children. Assistant District Education Officer Tahir Muhammad Afridi was nominated as a member of the committee.
The committee was established under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection and Welfare Commission of the Social Welfare Department. The committee has members from health, police, judiciary and social welfare departments.
The body will raise awareness among the people about the rights of the children. A notification about the committee members was issued from the office of deputy commissioner Khyber.
