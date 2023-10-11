At least 11 injured in coalmine blast

KALAYA: At least 11 miners sustained serious burn injuries when a gas explosion occurred inside a coalmine in the Doli area in the lower part of Orakzai district on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Salahuddin Kundi and Assistant Commissioner Hamza Abbas said that miners were working in Al-Hussaini Coalmine in Doli area. They said that methane gas had accumulated in the mine, which caused the explosion inside the quarry.

As a result, 11 miners sustained critical burn injuries following the explosion.Soon after the incident, people and miners from nearby rushed to the spot and rescued the injured on a self-help basis.

The injured were shifted to the hospital in Karez from where two were referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.

After the explosion, the district administration sealed the coalmine.Several deaths are reported in mine collapse incidents in the country every year due to the absence of safety measures.