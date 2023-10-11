Scholars call for harmony between federation and KP to develop NMDs

Islamabad: Renowned scholars and experts at an informal table talk of think tank Forum for Inquiry, Knowledge and Review (FIKR) under the patronage of Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) agreed on national integration and harmony between federating units and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to develop merged tribal districts, says a press release.

Hosted by PDF Chairman, Muhammad Bilal Sethi the informal table talk had former Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen (r) Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Fatima Shaheen Mazher, seasoned politician Ahmad Karim Khan Kundi, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Qibla Ayaz besides 15 other heads and experts from various NGOs, think tanks and vice chancellors of universities.

On this occasion, Lt Gen (r) Shaheen Mazher commented that peace in Afghanistan was mandatory for peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and likewise for the development of newly-merged districts (NMDs). He stated that the original 10 year development plan of ex FATA was ignored which has resulted in disillusionment of the masses and problems in tribal belt. Giving reasons like the situation of unstable peace in Afghanistan at the time of merger, lack of funds, etc., the FATA couldn’t be a made a separate province and that is why it was merged in KP. He said that the levies force had 23,000 well armed but untrained men which had to be merged in mainstream police to look after law and order situation in the NMDs. He stressed on rooting out rampant corruption to develop NMDs.

Ahmad Karim Khan Kundi, a former lawmaker said that the KP was constantly denied its rightful share in the country’s energy. He said article 158 of the constitution guarantees more gas to KP as it is the producer but the centre has been denying it of its right.

PDF chief, Bilal Sethi expressed that the exclusion of civil society was injustice to the people of NMDs. He said that the agencies had to soften their attitude towards dealing with civilian organizations and investors to attract them play their part in the development of merged tribal districts. He said that while all are equally responsible and shareholders in this developmental process, interdepartmental coordination and liaison between civil and military organisations and military-public interactions were the need of the hour.

Scholars agreed on advocating the case of KP province and regular awareness campaigns against the evils of corruption. They forum agreed that each member of society had a role in breaking the back of corruption to develop Pakistan. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to all esteemed participants.