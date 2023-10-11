BISP addresses beneficiaries’ concerns

Islamabad: In a proactive move to address unresolved complaints and ensure transparent assistance distribution, Amer Ali Ahmad, Secretary of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), hosted a live E-Kutcheri (E-court) session on Tuesday at the BISP Headquarters here. This digital engagement, held on BISP's official Facebook page, followed a recent meeting dedicated to addressing concerns related to the Benazir Kafaalat Programme's tranche disbursement.

During the Live E-Kutcheri, Secretary BISP directly engaged with beneficiaries and the general public, attentively listening to live calls and inquiries. He seized the opportunity to establish direct communication with beneficiaries, gaining valuable insights into the challenges they face during the registration process. The issues raised during the session primarily centred on eligibility status and the non-provision of financial assistance. Responding swiftly, Secretary BISP issued directives to concerned officers to establish direct contact with affected beneficiaries, resolving their concerns within a day.

Remarkably, the session has already led to the resolution of 897 complaints, resulting in the recovery of over Rs1.4 million. In a decisive response to these concerns, BISP management has taken immediate action against agents responsible for deductions, with 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) filed and eight agents arrested to date. Furthermore, a specific complaint regarding unauthorised fund withdrawals from a beneficiary's stipend was addressed resolutely by Secretary BISP. He instructed the Human Resources department to promptly issue suspension orders for the responsible official in the respective region, ensuring a swift and just resolution.

Amer Ali Ahmad emphasised BISP's unwavering commitment to efficiently and transparently disburse financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries. He stated, "The Live E-Kutcheri is an integral part of our ongoing efforts to address grievances and concerns raised by our beneficiaries. We are dedicated to providing timely solutions and improving the overall experience for those who rely on BISP for support."