Active participation of women in politics stressed

LAHORE: An 11-point charter of demands was presented at a dialogue held under the programme of Jazba by South Asia-Partnership Pakistan (SAPP) welfare organisation on the role of women in politics and the role of political parties in the protection of democracy at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Adviser to CM on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kanwar Dilshad, Regional ElectionCommissioner Majeed Sharif Dogar, Advocate SC Mubeenuddin Qazi, Waqar Mushtaq from PTI, Aneela Mahmood from JI, Head of the department Pak Studies at Punjab University Amjad Magsi, Ammar Jaan from Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement and Abdul Wadood from District Election Commission spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Director SAPP Irfan Mufti and representatives of religious minorities, transgender and government institutions participated in the dialogue. On top was the demand to ensure local government elections immediately in Punjab and provide constitutional protection to the local government system.

Coordinator Programme Mehr Gul presented the charter of demands according to which 33pc reserved seats demanded for women in all federal and provincial assemblies; within this quota, seats should be set aside for religious minorities, persons with disabilities and transgender. Each political party shall give at least 15 percent of tickets to women for winnable constituencies in the respective national or provincial assembly general seats.

Political parties shall bear the financial expenses of their women members for contesting general or specific seats from party funds, and planning, campaign, training of women polling staff, provision of teaching/educational materials for voters were some of the other demands.

The security deposit for women candidates contesting the elections should be reduced to encourage more women to participate in the elections. Political parties should ensure at least 33% women membership in their party and at least 10% women representation on decision-making committees, positions.

Women staff should be appointed for women voter registration. At least one female enumerator must be included in each team. Separate polling stations for women should be established in rural areas, trained women staff should be posted at the polling stations and special security arrangements should be made as well as facilities like waiting room and toilets should be ensured at the stations. Addressing the dialogue, Kanwar Dilshad said that the caretaker government’s job is to conduct elections while Chief Minister Punjab is trying to improve every department for which he is working day and night. He said that solving the problems of the common man is not possible without improving the local govt system, for which we all have to make a joint effort.