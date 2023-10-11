Inter Part-1 result

All the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education in Punjab, including Lahore Board declared the results of Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2023 on Tuesday. From BISE Lahore, around 168,955 candidates passed the exam with an overall pass percentage of 57.47. —

SOs transferred

The Punjab govt issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following Section Officers (SOs) on Tuesday. According to the notification, Arif Baig, SO Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Dept, was transferred and posted as SO Higher Education Department, M Naeem, SO Finance Dept, as SO I&C wing of S&GAD, Riffat Hina, SO Communication and Works Dept, as SO Finance Dept, and Ahmad Nawaz, SO Finance Dept. M Rashid, SO Agriculture Dept, was also transferred and posted as SO Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Dept, Shaukat Abbas, SO Home Dept, as SO Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dept, and M Iftikhar, SO Irrigation Dept, as SO Higher Education Dept. —Correspondent