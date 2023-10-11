IPP to raise voice for Palestinians: Aleem

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has expressed its deep concern over the current situation in Palestine and the Gaza operation. It has been demanded that international organisations, including the United Nations should immediately intervene into the matter and enforce the pending resolutions of UNO since 1967.

Party President Abdul Aleem Khan expressed solidarity with the Palestinian citizens, on his Twitter message. He mentioned that in response to the unilateral actions of Israel's oppressions and brutality acts for many decades, the Palestinians were compelled to take such steps which has ultimately given a new breath to the issue of Palestine. He highlighted that in today's world there is no room for such violation of human rights to this extent and such usurpation in the style of Israel which is not acceptable at any cost.

Aleem Khan said that the entire Islamic world would support the Palestinian brethren in this difficult time and Pakistan should also take a clear and blunt stance on this matter. The party’s Central Executive Committee will also focus on this issue in its meeting, Aleem Khan confirmed. ‘Our party will raise the voice for Palestinians at every forum and expose the bare aggression of Israel, he added. Aleem Khan said that it is a sad situation that the UNO is not doing its job in Palestine, Kashmir and other Islamic States to enforce its own decisions. He said that Israel has targeted children, women and civilians and committed the worst violations of human rights for which no civilised society can allow to do this.