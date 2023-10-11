Papa signs MoU

LAHORE: Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) has signed an MoU with a Korean organisation for drinking water projects in Punjab. Syed Zahid Aziz, CEO on behalf of PAPA and Ms Yeonwoo Park, Managing Partner from Korean organisation ATR, signed the agreement here Tuesday at the PAPA Head Office. In the light of the MoU, the Korean organisation will start work on more than 350 safe drinking water projects in Punjab, said Syed Zahid Aziz while talking with the media.

LGH retiring medic given farewell

A farewell party was organised by LGH/PINS in honour of Dr Khalid Bin Aslam. Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar and other doctors appreciated the professional services and administrative skills of Dr Khalid Bin Aslam as he remained associated with the Health Department for 34 years while held the responsibilities of MS LGH and PINS for two years at the same time.