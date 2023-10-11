Section 144 imposed to control smog

LAHORE: The commissioner has imposed Section 144 in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur to control smog.

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the Section 144 would be effective at once and legal action would be taken for keeping or throwing building debris outside building under-construction. He said under the Section 144, legal action would be taken against trolleys passing through the city without roof covering, legal action would be taken on burning municipal waste, tyres, polythene, solid waste, rubber, leather and etc. He said legal action will be taken against the owner and the contractor for burning crops or residue. Section 144 was enforced in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur and Commissioner Lahore has directed the district administration, traffic police, MCL, LDA and LWMC to take legal action on violations.

Meanwhile, in a meeting of traders with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique, a decision of closing down the markets on every Wednesday was agreed.

The trader organisations supported the proposal to keep the markets completely closed from next week on Wednesday. Commissioner said that the proposal of work from home in educational institutions and offices will be submitted to the Punjab government and the government will take a final decision on it.

The commissioner said that the final decision will be implemented from next week after the approval of the Punjab government. Officials and representatives of all major markets and boards of Lahore participated in the meeting. Traders gave suggestions on plantation, parking availability, encroachment removal and market timings.

To combat smog, the traders suggested keeping different timings for wholesale markets and retail markets. The commissioner and CCPO said that operations would be conducted for the removal of temporary encroachments from the markets and for traffic flow. He said that according to the data, smog was expected to be severe in the months of October and November.