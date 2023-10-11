Case registered against hakeem

LAHORE: The third FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1890 was registered. This case was registered against a hakeem in Shahdara Town on complaint of lady traffic warden Incharge Police Animal Rescue Centre Aroosa Hussain. The suspect identified as Hakeem Yaseen had set up a Dawakhana in Shahdara Town. According to the FIR, a team had checked the Dawakhana on complaint and found dead and alive animals there. He had been using these creatures for his moral and immoral purposes. He would also subject the victim animals to torture. Two of his accomplices identified as Ramzan and Naseer have been arrested. However, the suspect Yaseen managed to flee.

Two found dead

Two persons were found dead in different areas of the City on Tuesday. A 45-year-old man was found dead near Bund Road, Lower Mall, and a 60-year-old man was recovered dead from Shafiqabad Bund Road. Both the men were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The bodies, yet to be identified, were shifted to the morgue.

2 held; cash seized

Gowalmandi Investigation police arrested two persons and recovered Rs6.5 million cash from their possession. The accused identified as Amir and Rashid had looted Rs6.5 million from a citizen Sajid. The money was handed over to the victim.

Thief arrested

The PSCA surveillance team carried out an operation by apprehending a thief red-handed. The Safe City team caught a thief entering a house and alerted the police. As a result of swift action by the police, the suspect was apprehended on the spot.