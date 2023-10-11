Two senior Poland military leaders resign

WARSAW: Poland´s chief of staff and army head of operations resigned on Tuesday, sparking the biggest crisis the country´s military has seen in years, just days before crunch parliamentary elections.

The two generals did not give a reason for their departure. But Polish media said they had decided to step down after a long-running conflict with Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, and were opposed to attempts by Blaszczak to involve the army in the campaign for Sunday´s closely fought legislative vote.

“General Rajmund Andrzejczak submitted his resignation ... on Monday,” Andrzejczak´s spokeswoman, Colonel Joanna Klejszmit, told AFP. “Like any soldier, he´s entitled to resign without giving a reason,” she said.

The army head of operations, General Tomasz Piotrowski, also quit. Poland´s National Security Bureau (BBN) said President Andrzej Duda would accept the departure of Andrzejczak and Piotrowski, who had been in post since 2018.

“From the president´s point of view, from the BBN´s point of view, it is absolutely crucial to maintain continuity of command and efficiency of operations,” BBN head Jacek Siewiera told reporters. He added that nominations for candidates to fill the two vacant posts would start on Tuesday.

Defence minister Blaszczak accused Piotrowski earlier this year of not properly searching for debris from a stray missile that fell in northwest Poland, and of failing to inform anyone of the incident.

The remains of a Russian KH-55 cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads were found by a passer-by near the northern city of Bydgoszczin in April, around four months after it landed, Polish media said. Bydgoszczin is around 500-km west of Nato member Poland´s border with Belarus.