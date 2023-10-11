French troops begin leaving coup-hit Niger

PARIS: The French army said on Tuesday it had begun withdrawing its troops from Niger after being ordered out of the country by the leaders of a coup that ousted a pro-Paris president.

The move kicks off a complex and sensitive process that Paris expects to be completed by the end of the year, drawing the curtain on another French anti-jihadist operation in Africa. “The first troops have left,” the spokesman of the French chief of staff told AFP, confirming an announcement Monday by Niger´s military leadership, which said that the 1,400-strong French contingent would begin leaving Tuesday.