Russia loses bid to regain seat on UN rights body

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN General Assembly on Tuesday rejected a bid by Russia to regain a seat on the Human Rights Council, from which it was ousted after invading Ukraine.

Russia, which was competing with Bulgaria and Albania for two open spots allocated to the region, nonetheless received 83 votes in its favour from the UN General Assembly´s 193 members.

“Russia can still boast that it got support from nearly half the UN´s members today,” said Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group. “This does offer some support to Russia´s claim that its diplomatic isolation is gradually decreasing as many states are tiring of arguments over Ukraine.” But, he added, “Ukraine´s friends are still the most powerful force in the General Assembly.”

The election for the Human Rights Council´s 2024-2026 term had been viewed as a test of what Moscow contended was quiet support despite fierce Western-led criticism over its brutal assault on its neighbour.

The vote comes just days after a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian village of Groza killed more than 50 people, although global attention has since turned to war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

“UN Member States have sent a strong response to the Kremlin on its aggression, war crimes, and atrocities committed in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” said Emine Dzheppar, Ukrainian first deputy foreign minister, in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Albanian ambassador Ferit Hoxha, whose country received 123 votes while Bulgaria received 160, had said earlier that the UN General Assembly “has an important choice” to “demonstrate that it is not ready to take an arsonist for a firefighter.”