Khalid grabs early lead in COAS Golf

RAWALPINDI: Muhammad Khalid from Rumanza Golf Club Multan emerged as early leader in the professional category of the 30th Walee Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Open Golf Championship following an eventful opening day proceedings here at the Rawalpindi Course Tuesday.

In what turned out to be a heavy field where 105 professional golfers teed off for the opening round, putting turned out to be a real challenge for most of them.

Khalid who carded three under 69 over the first 18 holes, emerged as a surprised leader. There was a five-way tie for the second position. Muhammad Munir and Muhammad Nazir (both from Pindi), Suleman Akhtar (Gymkhana), Mohammad Naeem (Peshawar), and Talib Hussain (CDA) all found themselves finishing the opening day proceedings with two under 70 occupying the second spot.

“Putting has not all been that well today. It has been a bit of a struggle in the opening round. But I think I am well placed to go all out starting from the second round on Wednesday in the 54-hole proceedings,” one of the country’s top golfers said while talking to ‘The News’.

Another top golfer Mohammad Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad) was leading a pack of four golfers carding one under 71 for the day. Besides Shabbir, Muhammad Zubair (Karachi Gymkhana), Minhaj Maqsood Warraich (Rawalpindi), and Muhammad Shahzad (Lahore Gymkhana) all finished the opening round at one under 71.

“I also struggled a bit with putting. I could have added a few strokes but more due to some close misses on greens, I finished the day at one under,” the leading golfer of the country said.

He hoped to increase the tempo for the rest of the two days. “I am confident to make amends going into the second round on Wednesday.”

The winner of the professional category will pocket around Rs1.2 million as cash award with all others falling within cut (to be applied on the last day), will be sharing the rest of the amount meant for main professionals.

The senior professionals playing for places on the national team for the APGC Senior Golf Championship, organised by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation and scheduled to take place from November 20-23, were also seen in action Tuesday.

Nisar Hussain from PAF carried the opening day in the senior professional category with a four-stroke lead. Nisar carded three under 69 for the opening day, four clear of Raja Iftikhar Hussain (Rawalpindi) and Tahir Naseem (Gymkhana). Both were one over 73 for the opening round of the two-day competition. As many as 21 top senior professionals will now be seen in action on the second day as the cut was applied. All having a score of five over or better will now be seen in action on Wednesday.