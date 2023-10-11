‘Adaptability’ key for India’s long distance men at World Cup

NEW DELHI: India are the World Cup´s marathon men, the only team who will play at all nine tournament venues, clocking up an exhausting 12,000km (7,500 miles).

Despite the gruelling schedule, batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday insisted they have the players to cope.

"I think that is the biggest advantage we have. We have the personnel to play on different surfaces," Rathour told reporters ahead of Wednesday´s clash against Afghanistan in New Delhi.

India started their campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai down in the south-east before heading back to the capital. After Wednesday, they head to Ahmedabad for Saturday´s mega-clash with Pakistan before stops at Pune, Dharamsala in the Himalayas, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru to complete the gruelling group stage schedule.

India could end up revisiting two of those cities in the semi-finals and final.

"No concerns. We understand it´s nine different venues, nine different wickets. But the strength of this team is adaptability," said Rathour.

"We can go with three seamers, we can go with all-rounders, we have three very good spinners in the team and we have the batting unit which can adapt and play in any conditions.

He added: "So, at the moment, I think we are doing well as far as the team is concerned, everybody is fit." "Hopefully (Shubman) Gill will be back in the mix pretty soon," he said of the opening batsman who was hospitalised after contracting dengue fever.

At Delhi´s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, India will be up against an Afghan side full of quality spinners including Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

India vs Afghanistan

1:30 pm PST