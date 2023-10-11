Afghanistan hope Rashid ‘delivers’ against India

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi hopes leg-spin wizard Rashid Khan "delivers" against India at the World Cup on Wednesday as they attempt to stay on track after an opening defeat in the tournament.

The Afghans were completely outplayed by Bangladesh, losing by six wickets after being bowled out for just 156 in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Rashid, who has 172 wickets in 95 ODI matches, went wicketless in that match but remains Afghanistan´s key bowler. "Rashid is the best bowler in ODI and T20s, so whatever the opposition is doing, we don´t care about that," said Shahidi.

"Like how they want to play Rashid, but for us the important thing is how he has plannedagainst the opposition. So that matters for us."

Shahidi added: "He has the quality and whenever it´s his day, he can do anything against the opposition, so we are expecting and we are hopeful that he delivers in tomorrow´s game."

Shahidi said, however, spin alone will not win them matches. "I made a statement at the beginning that we will play good cricket as a batting side. We have a good spin bowling attack, but only one department can´t win you games," Shahidi told reporters.

"In the Bangladesh game, I know we didn´t do well batting, but as a team we have that belief that we can come back in the next game and throughout the tournament. So the belief is there and the talent is there and we will try to move on."