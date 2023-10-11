Topley, Malan star as England hammer BD

DHARAMSALA: Dawid Malan bludgeoned 140 before Reece Topley destroyed the Bangladesh top order on Tuesday as England bounced back from their mauling by New Zealand in their World Cup opener.
In-form Malan belted five sixes in his career-best one-day international score and Topley took 4-43 as the defending champions won by 137 runs after piling up 364-9 in Dharamsala.
England failed to make the most of an ominous position of 296-2 in the 40th over due to some disciplined bowling by paceman Shoriful Islam and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, who took seven wickets between them, but ultimately had enough on the board.
England captain Jos Buttler was delighted his team had bounced back strongly after their nine-wicket defeat by the Black Caps.
"We stuck to our guns, played in the fashion we want to play and still feel like there´s always areas we can improve as well," he said.
"At the back end of the innings we would have liked to maybe have got a few more... but the opening partnership from (Jonny) Bairstow and Malan was brilliant and then Malan and (Joe) Root, fantastic."
Bangladesh won the toss
England innings
Bairstow b Shakib 52
Malan b Mahedi 140
Root c Mushfiqur b Shoriful 82
Buttler b Shoriful 20
Brook c Liton b Mahedi 20
Livingstone b Shoriful 0
Curran c Najmul Hossain b Mahedi 11
Woakes c Mahedi Hasan b Taskin 14
Rashid c Najmul Hossain b Mahedi 11
Wood not out 6
Topley not out 1
Extras: (b1 lb2, w4) 7
Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 364
Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-266, 3-296, 4-307, 5-307, 6-327, 7-334, 8-352
Bowling: Mustafizur 10-0-70-0, Taskin 6-0-38-1, Shoriful 10-0-75-3, Mahedi 8-0-71-4, Shakib 10-0-52-1, Mehidy Hasan 6-0-55-0
Bangladesh innings
Liton c Buttler b Woakes 76
Tanzid c Bairstow b Topley 1
Najmul c Livingstone b Topley 0
Shakib b Topley 1
Mehidy Hasan c Buttler b Woakes 8
Mushfiqur c Rashid b Topley 51
Towhid c Buttler b Livingstone 39
Mahedi b Rashid 14
Taskin b Curran 15
Shoriful b Wood 12
Mustafizur not out 3
Extras: (lb4, w3) 7
Total: (all out, 48.2 overs) 227
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-26, 4-49, 5-121, 6-164, 7-189, 8-195, 9-221, 10-227
Bowling: Woakes 8-0-49-2, Topley 10-1-43-4, Curran 7.2-0-47-1, Wood 10-0-29-1, Rashid 10-0-42-1, Livingstone 3-0-13-1
Result: England won by 137 runs
Player of the match: Dawid Malan
Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Paul Wilson
LAHORE: Pakistan's England-born forward Otis Khan is hopeful about the nation's success in the first leg of the 2026...
RAWALPINDI: Muhammad Khalid from Rumanza Golf Club Multan emerged as early leader in the professional category of the...
NEW DELHI: India are the World Cup´s marathon men, the only team who will play at all nine tournament venues,...
HYDERABAD, India: New Zealand´s in-form all-rounder Mitchell Santner has said the Black Caps are ready for "spinny"...
NEW DELHI: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi hopes leg-spin wizard Rashid Khan "delivers" against India at the...
DHARAMSALA, India: Dawid Malan says he is driven by a "hunger" for runs after notching his sixth one-day international...