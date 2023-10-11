Topley, Malan star as England hammer BD

DHARAMSALA: Dawid Malan bludgeoned 140 before Reece Topley destroyed the Bangladesh top order on Tuesday as England bounced back from their mauling by New Zealand in their World Cup opener.

In-form Malan belted five sixes in his career-best one-day international score and Topley took 4-43 as the defending champions won by 137 runs after piling up 364-9 in Dharamsala.

England failed to make the most of an ominous position of 296-2 in the 40th over due to some disciplined bowling by paceman Shoriful Islam and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, who took seven wickets between them, but ultimately had enough on the board.

England captain Jos Buttler was delighted his team had bounced back strongly after their nine-wicket defeat by the Black Caps.

"We stuck to our guns, played in the fashion we want to play and still feel like there´s always areas we can improve as well," he said.

"At the back end of the innings we would have liked to maybe have got a few more... but the opening partnership from (Jonny) Bairstow and Malan was brilliant and then Malan and (Joe) Root, fantastic."

Bangladesh won the toss

England innings

Bairstow b Shakib 52

Malan b Mahedi 140

Root c Mushfiqur b Shoriful 82

Buttler b Shoriful 20

Brook c Liton b Mahedi 20

Livingstone b Shoriful 0

Curran c Najmul Hossain b Mahedi 11

Woakes c Mahedi Hasan b Taskin 14

Rashid c Najmul Hossain b Mahedi 11

Wood not out 6

Topley not out 1

Extras: (b1 lb2, w4) 7

Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 364

Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-266, 3-296, 4-307, 5-307, 6-327, 7-334, 8-352

Bowling: Mustafizur 10-0-70-0, Taskin 6-0-38-1, Shoriful 10-0-75-3, Mahedi 8-0-71-4, Shakib 10-0-52-1, Mehidy Hasan 6-0-55-0

Bangladesh innings

Liton c Buttler b Woakes 76

Tanzid c Bairstow b Topley 1

Najmul c Livingstone b Topley 0

Shakib b Topley 1

Mehidy Hasan c Buttler b Woakes 8

Mushfiqur c Rashid b Topley 51

Towhid c Buttler b Livingstone 39

Mahedi b Rashid 14

Taskin b Curran 15

Shoriful b Wood 12

Mustafizur not out 3

Extras: (lb4, w3) 7

Total: (all out, 48.2 overs) 227

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-26, 4-49, 5-121, 6-164, 7-189, 8-195, 9-221, 10-227

Bowling: Woakes 8-0-49-2, Topley 10-1-43-4, Curran 7.2-0-47-1, Wood 10-0-29-1, Rashid 10-0-42-1, Livingstone 3-0-13-1

Result: England won by 137 runs

Player of the match: Dawid Malan

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Paul Wilson