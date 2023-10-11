England hero Malan driven by ‘hunger’

DHARAMSALA, India: Dawid Malan says he is driven by a "hunger" for runs after notching his sixth one-day international hundred in just 23 innings in England´s convincing World Cup win against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The opening batsman smashed 140 runs off 107 balls as the defending champions racked up 364-9 in their 50 overs in Dharamsala. Paceman Reece Topley did the bulk of the damage in the Bangladesh innings, taking 4-43 as England coasted to a 137-run win.

Malan, who won the player of the match award on Tuesday, said the secret to his success was a desperate desire to stay in the side.

"Just hungry, hungry to play and to do well, hungry to score runs and win games of cricket," said the 36-year-old.

"I´ve wanted to be part of this team for so long, it´s been impossible to break into with the players that have been so good.

"So, to get your opportunity and try and take it and, you know, enjoy it as long as it lasts, you know, is all that I try and do."

"To miss out on that World Cup last year was, pretty much one of the worst things ever, on that final, but, great to win it," he said.

"But hopefully this one I can stay fit and we can play some good cricket and get us towards that business end."