Babar hails centurions Rizwan and Shafiq

KARACHI: There were jubilant scenes in the Pakistan team dug-out after they pulled off a record run-chase to conquer Sri Lanka in their World Cup game in the south Indian city of Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf lifted the game's hero -- Muhammad Rizwan -- as the entire team celebrated the stunning victory. Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, later said that it was a huge win for Pakistan, who now sit at the second spot on the points table with back-to-back wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
He hailed the duo of Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafiq, who helped Pakistan attain a huge target of 345. Both of of them hit impressive hundreds.
"The credit goes to both Abdullah Shafiq and Muhammad Rizwan who really played well today," he said.
Muhammad Rizwan, who hit a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 131 was over the moon after the victory. He said that he was proud of such a stunning win.
"Always proud when you perform like that. It was difficult and when you chase like that, it's always special. Every player in the dressing room had the belief we can chase that. Basically, it's a good track and we decided to calculate the innings," he said after the game.
Sri Lanka won the toss
Sri Lanka innings
Nissanka c Abdullah b Shadab 51
Perera c Rizwan b Hasan 0
Mendis †c Imam b Hasan 122
Sadeera c Rizwan b Hasan 108
Asalanka c Rizwan b Hasan 1
Dhananjaya c Shaheen b Nawaz 25
Shanaka (c) c Babar b Shaheen 12
Wellalage c Abdullah b Haris 10
Theekshana b Haris 0
Pathirana not out 1
Extras:(b 2, lb 2, nb 1, w 9)14
Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 344
Did not bat: Dilshan Madushanka
Fall: 1-5, 2-107, 3-218, 4-229, 5-294, 6-324, 7-335, 8-343, 9-344
Bowling: Shaheen 9-0-66-1, Hasan 10-0-71-4, Nawaz 9-0-62-1, Haris 10-0-64-2, Shadab 8-0-55-1, Iftikhar 4-0-22-0
Pakistan innings
Abdullah c sub b Pathirana 113
Imam c Perera b Madushanka 12
Azam c Sadeera b Madushanka 10
Rizwan not out 131
Shakeel c Wellalage b Theekshana 31
Iftikhar not out 22
Extras: (nb 1, w 25) 26
Total: (4 wickets, 48.2 ov) 345
Did not bat: Shadab, Nawaz, Hasan, Shaheen, Haris
Fall: 1-16, 2-37, 3-213, 4-308
Bowling: Theekshana 10-0-59-1, Madushanka 9.2-0-60-2, Dasun 5-0-28-0, Pathirana 9-0-90-1, Wellalage 10-0-62-0, Dhananjaya 4-0-36-0, Asalanka 1-0-10-0
Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets
Player of the match: Rizwan
Umpires: Alex Wharf, Chris Gaffaney
