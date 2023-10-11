Babar hails centurions Rizwan and Shafiq

KARACHI: There were jubilant scenes in the Pakistan team dug-out after they pulled off a record run-chase to conquer Sri Lanka in their World Cup game in the south Indian city of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf lifted the game's hero -- Muhammad Rizwan -- as the entire team celebrated the stunning victory. Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, later said that it was a huge win for Pakistan, who now sit at the second spot on the points table with back-to-back wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

He hailed the duo of Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafiq, who helped Pakistan attain a huge target of 345. Both of of them hit impressive hundreds.

"The credit goes to both Abdullah Shafiq and Muhammad Rizwan who really played well today," he said.

Muhammad Rizwan, who hit a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 131 was over the moon after the victory. He said that he was proud of such a stunning win.

"Always proud when you perform like that. It was difficult and when you chase like that, it's always special. Every player in the dressing room had the belief we can chase that. Basically, it's a good track and we decided to calculate the innings," he said after the game.

Sri Lanka won the toss

Sri Lanka innings

Nissanka c Abdullah b Shadab 51

Perera c Rizwan b Hasan 0

Mendis †c Imam b Hasan 122

Sadeera c Rizwan b Hasan 108

Asalanka c Rizwan b Hasan 1

Dhananjaya c Shaheen b Nawaz 25

Shanaka (c) c Babar b Shaheen 12

Wellalage c Abdullah b Haris 10

Theekshana b Haris 0

Pathirana not out 1

Extras:(b 2, lb 2, nb 1, w 9)14

Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 344

Did not bat: Dilshan Madushanka

Fall: 1-5, 2-107, 3-218, 4-229, 5-294, 6-324, 7-335, 8-343, 9-344

Bowling: Shaheen 9-0-66-1, Hasan 10-0-71-4, Nawaz 9-0-62-1, Haris 10-0-64-2, Shadab 8-0-55-1, Iftikhar 4-0-22-0

Pakistan innings

Abdullah c sub b Pathirana 113

Imam c Perera b Madushanka 12

Azam c Sadeera b Madushanka 10

Rizwan not out 131

Shakeel c Wellalage b Theekshana 31

Iftikhar not out 22

Extras: (nb 1, w 25) 26

Total: (4 wickets, 48.2 ov) 345

Did not bat: Shadab, Nawaz, Hasan, Shaheen, Haris

Fall: 1-16, 2-37, 3-213, 4-308

Bowling: Theekshana 10-0-59-1, Madushanka 9.2-0-60-2, Dasun 5-0-28-0, Pathirana 9-0-90-1, Wellalage 10-0-62-0, Dhananjaya 4-0-36-0, Asalanka 1-0-10-0

Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Player of the match: Rizwan

Umpires: Alex Wharf, Chris Gaffaney