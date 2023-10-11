Quetta, Abbottabad shine in Hanif Trophy

LAHORE: The Super-Four stage of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2023-24 witnessed riveting action as Abbottabad chose to bat against Islamabad faltered to 101, with Islamabad being at 156 for five in response at stumps at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

While Quetta after putting Hyderabad into bat displayed a strong bowling show to them to 200 runs. In reply, Quetta are 30 for the loss of two wickets at the close of play at the Sheikh Khalifa Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan.

Daniyal Hussain (53) Ali Ahsan (31) were Hyderabad's top contributors. Jalat Khan took six wickets for Quetta.