Sakhi, Umair stun top seeds at Khairpur Open

KARACHI: Top seeds lost in the semifinals of under-17 category in the 2nd Khairpur Sugar Open at National Coaching Centre here on Tuesday. In the semifinals of under-17 category, Punjab’s Sakhi Ullah stunned top seed M. Zaman Khan from SNGPL 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 7-11, 11-6 in 45 minutes.
Fourth seed Umair Arif from PAF surprised second seed Azan Ali Khan from Army 15-13, 11-9, 11-7, in 30 minutes. In the semifinals of under-15 category, top seed Malik Haris Zahid from PAF beat third seed Abdul Ahad Butt from Sindh 11-13, 12-10, 11-4, 8-11, 11-1 in 35 minutes.
Second seed Ahmed Rayyan Khalil from PAF defeated fourth seed Yahya Asad Khan from PAF 11-5, 12-10, 11-8 in 33 minutes.
