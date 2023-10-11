Boxing coach stresses need for extensive training abroad

LAHORE: Aiming to see Pakistani boxers in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the country’s boxing coach Arshad Hussain on Tuesday called for holding of a marathon camp on foreign soil, saying it is the only way to earn Olympics seats.

“We don’t have enough time. If we are to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics then we should hold a long camp on foreign soil for our top group of fighters so that we could press for the Olympics seats,” Arshad told ‘The News’ in an interview after his squad returned empty-handed from Hangzhou Asian Games the other day.

Pakistan had fielded four fighters, including a woman boxer, in the 19th Asian Games but no boxer advanced beyond the quarter-finals.

“Before moving abroad if anything is arranged, we should call our boxers for the camp at home inside five days as we have little time at our disposal,” Arshad said.

“Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Pakistan government and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) should jointly take steps for the betterment of boxing and they will need to manage a foreign training camp -- that is the only way to achieve our goal,” Arshad said.

“Sitting in Pakistan if even I and a group of Cuban coaches work day and night in preparing boxers nothing can happen. The thing is that we don’t have strong bench in various weight categories, who could be utilised for sparring with the top lot. For sparring you will need to go abroad,” Arshad said.

“We don’t have any other option. The state is not backing us in this zone. If we train our boxers for South Asian Games in Pakistan we will not be able to do anything noteworthy in those Games as well. We shall hardly get any gold,” Arshad pointed out.

“We have Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Thailand and Turkey where we can easily go for training. We can even go by road via Iran. If we go there, accompanied by a few coaches, and hold a camp for six months and spar with the best boxers then we can raise our standard. We need intensive foreign training tours. Unless we do this nothing will happen,” Arshad said.

“Talent is immense here but the fighters need quality training and exposure. You will be amazed to hear that our top boxer Zohaib Rasheed featured in three international events during the last two years. And the three other boxers who played in the Hangzhou Asian Games crossed the border for the first time. But I am happy that all of them performed better than expected,” said Arshad, also an IBA three-star coach.

“Zohaib played a three round bout against Olympic and world champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan. Qasim played a close fight against a Chinese boxer who finished as runner-up and Fatima Zehra played bravely. The only thing is that these boxers don’t have international experience. If they are trained abroad and they spar against better boxers then certainly they will improve,” Arshad said.

“I firmly believe that our fighters played better than expected. Had they got other than these boxers against whom they played then they certainly would have won more fights,” Arshad said.