‘Ongoing crackdown to help curb street crime in a few days’

Sindh’s caretaker home minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz claimed on Tuesday that a crackdown against street criminals had been initiated and Karachi would witness “significant” changes within four to five days.

Speaking to media at the Malir jail, he warned the police’s station house officers (SHOs) that they would be removed from the post on failure to curb street crime in their respective areas. Around 104 people have been killed, while hundreds of others have been wounded in mugging incidents across the city so far this year.

Responding to a question about the Sakrand incident in which four villagers were killed during a raid by Rangers and police, the home minister said that an inquiry report had been prepared and he would visit the victims’ families on Wednesday (today).

He added that the investigation into the murder of journalist Jan Muhammad in Sukkur was going on, while the dacoits in the riverine area, also known as the Kutcha area, of the province were surrendering before police. He mentioned that incarcerated Afghan nationals would be repatriated to their country soon from Balochistan. He asserted that no legal Afghan immigrant would be deported.