Four accountability courts converted into banking, other courts

With seven out of the ten accountability courts lying vacant in Karachi, the federal government has redesignated/converted four of them into two banking courts, one anti-narcotic and a gas utility court.

According to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday, Accountability Court (AC)-VI, AC-VII, AC-IX, and AC-X have been converted into Banking Court-VI, Banking Court-VII, Special Court-III (Control of Narcotic Substances), and recently set up Gas Utility Court for the Karachi division.

Following these changes, the city is now left with six accountability courts, with only one of them operational as two out of the three functional courts -- AC-VI and AC-VII -- have also been redesignated as banking courts.

Sources told The News that the redesignation of the accountability courts has left only AC-II functional, adding that the presiding officers of the other two functional courts that have been converted will now report to the Sindh High Court that might reappoint them in vacant accountability courts. It will also transfer the cases pending before the converted courts to other accountability courts for their disposal.

The redesignation of these courts follows on the heels of the transfer of over 100 corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against politicians, former ministers, businessmen, and others back to the accountability courts. The cases were transferred back to the accountability courts in light of the Supreme Court's ruling on September 15, which declared certain amendments made to the NAB law in 2022 null and void.

A total of 187 references of corruption were returned by Sindh’s accountability courts, both to NAB and to various other courts due to lack of jurisdiction following the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. Of these, 109 cases were returned by Karachi's five accountability courts, while 28 by Hyderabad’s three courts and 50 by the sole functional accountability court in Sukkur.

Earlier, the outgoing chief justice of the Sindh High Court, Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, had ordered redesignation/conversion of Sindh's ten accountability courts into six banking courts, one customs/anti-smuggling, anti-narcotic and gas utility court each.

According to the SHC registrar's notification dated August 28, 2023, Karachi’s AC-VI (accountability court), AC-VII, AC-VIII, AC-IX and AC-X were to be redesignated as Banking Court-VI, Banking Court-VII, Special Court-II (Customs, Taxation and Anti-Smuggling), Special Court-III (Control of Narcotic Substances) and recently created Gas Utility Court for Karachi.

Two courts in Hyderabad, AC-II and AC-II, were ordered to be converted into Banking Court-Dadu and Banking Court-Mirpurkhas, the notification said.

The AC-II, AC-III, and AC-IV were redesignated as Banking Court-Ghotki, Banking Court-Shaheed Benazirabad and Special Court (Central) Sukkur.

The corruption cases, including high-profile ones, would likely suffer further delays if the remaining vacant accountability courts were not filled with presiding officers immediately.