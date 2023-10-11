Couple hurt in gas leak explosion in Malir house

A man and his wife were injured in an explosion believed to be caused by gas leakage in their house in Malir on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gulshan-e-Qadri. On receiving the information, police and rescue services came to the property and transported the victims, Yasin and Nusrat, to the Burns Ward of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the initial investigation suggested that a gas leak may have triggered the explosion. However, a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.