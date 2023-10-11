CM orders conducting MDCAT 2023 afresh

Sindh’s caretaker chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has ordered reconducting the MDCAT (National Medical and Dental College Admission Test) through the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Karachi.

On the recommendations of the inquiry committee probing into the allegations of the MDCAT 2023 paper leak, the CM had earlier referred the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency to fix responsibility and take legal action against the perpetrators.

According to the inquiry committee, the question paper for this year’s MDCAT was leaked four to five hours before the test was held under the supervision of the Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, across the province on September 10. The committee recommended retaking the MDCAT through the DUHS.