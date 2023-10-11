SHC sets aside life term of MQM’s ex-sector incharge in double murder case

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday set aside the life imprisonment conviction of a former sector incharge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement in a police superintendent and doctor murder case.

Raeesuddin alias Mama was sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti- terrorism court for murdering SP Shah Mohammad and Dr Dilshad Ali and injuring his driver Riaz Ahmed in the Korangi area on May 28, 2012.

According to the prosecution, SP Shah went to the private clinic of Dr Dilshad when unidentified persons killed him and Dr Dilshad at gate of the clinic and injured his driver. The appellant’s counsel submitted that the appellant was implicated by the Rangers on account of political victimisation and the sole eyewitness evidence could not be relied upon as he did not give any description of the attacker before the police in his statement.

He said the confessional statement of the appellant could not be relied upon as he retracted from the statement. He requested the court to set aside the trial court order as one co-accused had already been acquitted from the murder charges.

The additional prosecutor general supported the trial court order and submitted that the appellant was identified by the eyewitness, which was sufficient to convict the appellant for the commission of the offence.

A division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, after perusal of the evidence and hearing the arguments of the counsel, observed that the eyewitness despite the being a policeman did not mention description of the appellant in his statement and also failed to recognize any of the attackers when he was brought to the CPLC for drawing sketches of the attackers.

The court observed that evidence of the eyewitness against the appellant was unreliable in terms of the identification parade; besides, no weapon was recovered from the appellant which was used in the murder of the police officer and the doctor. It said the prosecution failed to prove its case against the appellant and the benefit of the doubt should be given to him. The court set aside the trial court order and ordered releasing the appellant if not required in other cases.

Death sentence upheld

The SHC upheld the death sentence of a man and the life imprisonment of a woman in a children’s murder case.

Veero was sentenced to death while Rado alias Rodani was handed down life imprisonment by the sessions court of the Shaheed Benazirabad district for murdering a three-year-old girl and her 12-year- old brother on August 29, 2019.

According to the prosecution, the appellants had killed the minors, who were children of Rado, as they had seen them in an objectionable condition. The court, after hearing the arguments of the counsel and perusal of evidence, observed that the appellants formed their intention to kill the deceased who had seen them in an objectionable condition.

It further observed that on the scrutiny of the evidence produced by the prosecution, it was established that the prosecution had proved its case against the appellants beyond a reasonable doubt by producing reliable, trustworthy and confidence-inspiring evidence.

The court said the prosecution had successfully proved the charge of murders of the minors against the appellants and upheld their death and life imprisonment sentences.