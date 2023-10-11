PSX announces companies’ awards

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday unveiled the list of winners for the Top 25 Companies Awards 2022. These awards are a testament to excellence in Pakistan’s corporate sector and have been an integral part of the nation’s business landscape since their initiation by the Exchange in 1978, a statement said.

These awards recognise outstanding achievements in financial performance, governance, operational accomplishments, and sustainability initiatives, including Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

PSX Managing Director and CEO Farrukh H Khan announced the recipients of the PSX Top 25 Companies Awards 2022, saying, “In these challenging economic times, this announcement brings a ray of positivity. These awards showcase the excellence of Pakistan’s corporate, business, and industrial sectors.”

Top-ranking companies include Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Corporation Limited, Systems Limited, Engro Fertilizers Limited, Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited, Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited, Security Papers Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan Oilfields Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Millat Tractors Limited, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, Cherat Cement Company Limited, United Bank Limited, Archroma Pakistan Limited, International Industries Limited, MCB Bank Limited, Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited, Indus Motor Company Limited, Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited, Pakistan Cables Limited, The Hub Power Company Limited, Cherat Packaging Limited and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited.