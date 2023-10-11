No support for genuine reforms

LAHORE: Genuine reforms lack the support of the electorate in Pakistan. The nation has become accustomed to immediate benefits through public appeasing policies and across the board subsidies. People lack the patience to observe the benefits of real reforms that take some time to manifest.

Documentation of the economy is shunned by even those who can, in the long run benefit from it. Raids on markets and industries result in massive protests.

There is resentment against the rich in society, as people are sceptical of the manner in which their wealth was accumulated. But at the same time, people aspire to be rich, and pay immense respect to those with wealth.

Making money should not be a sin. In fact, money created through legal operations creates jobs and reduces the miseries of the poor, besides filling the coffers of the state. But earning money through hoarding, smuggling or under-invoicing sheds jobs and deprives the exchequer of revenue.

Media generally portrays a bleak picture of the economy. Sensitisation also affects the market sentiments. Governments may come and go, but Pakistanis should understand that this country belongs to all of us.

Economic progress depends on sentiments that we create globally about Pakistan. When we portray a bleak picture of our country, it is being watched by the world. Investors from developed economies seek the advice of their think tanks on Pakistan when considering their investment options.

At present, no buyer is ready to come to Pakistan. The insurance premium for visiting Pakistan is still very high, and in line with the premium charged for Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan.

As far as the economic policy of the country is concerned, all the three main political parties are on the same page in their manifestos.

However, when they are in opposition, they often criticise the government’s economic policies, even if those policies are the same ones that their own party implemented when they were in power.

This inconsistency in economic policy can be harmful to the economy, as it can create uncertainty and discourage investment. Businesses need to know that the government's economic policies will be relatively consistent over time in order to make long-term investment decisions.

Pakistan’s low savings and investment rates are a major structural problem that is hindering economic growth. With a savings rate of only 12 percent of GDP, Pakistan has one of the lowest savings rates in the world. The country’s investment rate also depends on mostly foreign inflows. This points to having insufficient domestic capital for sustaining a higher growth rate.

Growth in our trade has also not kept pace with global or regional average. In 1990, the share of Pakistan in global trade was 0.15 percent and that of India and Bangladesh was 0.67 percent and 0.5 percent.

Our share in global trade has declined to 0.10 percent, India’s has increased manifold, while the share of Bangladesh is now much higher than Pakistan.

Our dilemma is that we give greater protection to our domestic industries that has made them inefficient and non-competitive for the global markets.

Our tax laws are another hindrance. Cumbersome tax laws give rise to discretion. And in its wake is an opportunity for corruption. What Pakistan needs to do is to take advantage of the current technological era, and computerise everything.