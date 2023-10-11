FPCCI opposes wealth tax on undisclosed assets

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday called for the abolition of a clause in the finance bill that would allow the government to impose a wealth tax on undisclosed assets and income.

Businesses, industry and the trade community expressed concern over the news that the imposition of some renamed wealth tax was being considered to fulfil the conditions put in place by the international financial institutions (IFIs).

“We have time and again maintained that business, trade, commercial and economic activities should be rewarded not discouraged,” said Suleman Chawla, Acting President, FPCCI.

He said that wealth or asset-value-tax on movable assets or property cannot be levied on savings, investments, working capital, stock-in-trade, equity holdings and capital assets of businesses. Such taxation was counterproductive and resulted in contraction of the documented or formal-sector.

Calling it excessive taxation, Chawla stressed that no retrospective tax on personal or business income, assets and properties can be justified as it is tantamount to discrimination against those who have performed well for the country and its economy through industrial production, commercial activities, exports, employment generation and revenue mobilisation.

He highlighted that the only pragmatic and sustainable approach to generating more taxes is incentivising trade and industry in the country to help generate more business and economic activities; instead of demotivating and causing flight of capital to those countries which give them free land, civic infrastructure, affordable amenities like electricity and gas and an exemplary law and order environment.

Chawla also criticised the continued imposition of super tax, which is targeting the productive sectors of the economy through further taxing the already taxed. FPCCI has always advocated for the broadening and simplification of the taxation system, but it does not mean further squeezing active tax filers.