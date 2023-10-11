Rupee gains 17pc vs dollar in open market in one month

KARACHI: The rupee extended its rally against the dollar on Tuesday, hitting a one-month high in the open market as a crackdown on illegal currency trade and improved foreign exchange inflows boosted the local currency.

In the interbank market, the rupee increased 0.41 percent to close at 280.51 per dollar. The rupee was trading at 280.50 to the dollar, up from 281.50 the previous day, according to data given by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan. The rupee rose by 1 rupee on day-on-day.

Analysts said the rupee has staged the longest rally spanning over one month in the open market. According to Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, the rupee registered a record monthly gain of 17 percenyt against the dollar in the open market.

“Rate now being quoted at Rs280 for a dollar versus Rs328 on September 4 by exchange companies,” Sohail said. “This is probably the biggest one month gain of local currency in the open market, especially at a time when the dollar is also getting stronger against other currencies.”

“Will this sustain? Depends on Pakistan IMFloan review due in November and how Pakistan is able to increase its low FX reserves,” he noted.

Another analyst claimed that while the open market rate has decreased as a result of the crackdown on illegal dollar trade, the underlying economic fundamentals remain the same. Any additional appreciation would likely result in the bursting of another bubble. SBP should intervene to support exporters by purchasing dollars.

In addition to a crackdown on illegal dollar transactions, the State Bank of Pakistan's structural reforms related to foreign exchange companies, exporters selling dollars, and panic selling by hoarders have allowed the rupee to retain its upward trend.