Remittances rise slightly in Sept, but still lag behind last year

KARACHI: Pakistan received $2.2 billion in remittances from its overseas workers in September, up 5 percent from the previous month, but down 11 percent from a year ago, the central bank date showed on Tuesday.

In August the country received remittances worth $2.09 billion. Although remittances in September were marginally higher than in the previous month, they fell short of analysts' estimates of up to $2.4 billion.

On a year-on-year basis, the remittances in September, and the first quarter of the current fiscal year, however, painted a bleak picture.

These inflows stood at $2.5 billion in the same month last year. Remittances to Pakistan totaled $6.3 billion in the first three months of this fiscal year, down 20 percent from the same period last year.

The crackdown on illicit foreign exchange trade in grey and black markets last month has been attributed to a slight rise in remittances. As a result, the enormous difference in currency rates between the interbank market and the grey market was reduced which encouraged some Pakistani expats to transfer money home through legitimate means.

“Remittances improved 5 percent month-on-month as the government started crackdown last month on illegal currency smuggling and hawala/hundi,” said Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited.

“This is also visible from the country-wise breakup where remittances from UAE (apparently big hawala market) showed a 30 percent MoM increase during September 2023,” Abbas added.

When Pakistan's caretaker government took office in August, the currency was under tremendous pressure. But in September, the rupee recovered all of its losses, rising by 6 percent against the dollar.

On September 5, the rupee plunged to a record low of 307.1 against the dollar, but since the country's central bank and security forces started taking action the next day to stop black market activity, the rupee has recovered sharply. In just five weeks, the rupee has risen by about 9 percent against the dollar.

Pakistan needs to attract a large quantity of remittance inflows in order to address its balance of payments concerns. Analysts are waiting for September’s current account figures to judge whether remittances together with lowering oil prices and a decline in trade deficit will allow the country’s current account to show a surplus in September.

The country’s trade gap fell 42 percent year-on-year to $5.3 billion in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year.

The current account deficit in August was $160 million, which was a 79 percent decrease from the same month a year earlier. The current account deficit dropped 54 percent to $935 million in the first two months of FY2024.