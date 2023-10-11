PBC calls for probe into export data discrepancy with China

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a private sector business policy advocacy forum, on Tuesday called for an investigation into a $594 million gap in the export data of Pakistan and China for 2022, saying it could indicate under-invoicing of exports to create funds for under-invoicing of imports from China.

The PBC, in a tweet, said that according to the International Trade Center (ITC) portal, Pakistan’s exports to China were under-reported by 21 percent compared to what China reported as importing from Pakistan.

“This could possibly be to create funds to subsequently under-invoice imports from China. A $594 million shortfall in a year which Pakistan faced acute forex crisis needs investigation as does possible tax revenue loss of Rs1.2 billion,” the PBC said.

The PBC said it compared the export values reported by Pakistan with the import values recorded by the main trading partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands in 2022.

"The export values reported by Pakistan to all the main destinations apart from China were found to be within an acceptable tolerance limit taking account of timing or other possible reasons such as trans-shipment in Europe," it added. "However, we noted that exports to China were under reported by $594 million, representing a large difference of 21 percent. In the absence of plausible explanations, we suggest that a $594 million shortfall in forex inflow was on account of under-invoicing to build funds to pay for subsequent under-invoiced imports. This shortfall occurred in a year in which the country faced acute pressure on its forex reserves."

The PBC urged an investigation by both the State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue into the discrepancy and the possible loss of tax revenue.

The PBC estimated that at a rate of 1 percent, the tax revenue loss at 2022 exchange rate of Rs205 per US dollar could have amounted to Rs1.2 billion. It also advocated agreements to exchange information through electronic data interchange with trading partners to reduce the possibility of misdeclaration of trade and misclassification of imported goods to lower tariff lines.

The PBC said it had raised the concern on a $7.5 billion discrepancy in import data as recorded on the ITC portal in its letter of October 4, 2023, signaling the possibility of high tax revenue loss on account of under-invoicing.

“It has been pointed out that ITC trade data does not always match especially with trans-shipment countries like Singapore, UAE or Netherlands. It was also suggested that the mismatch should not entirely be ascribed to under or over-invoicing. We accept that. However, unlike many other countries, due to high import tariffs the incentive to evade is attractive and there is strong anecdotal evidence of under-invoicing. Hence, the larger discrepancies, such as with China, need to be investigated.”