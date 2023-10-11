PMLN calls off rallies, to prepare for Nawaz reception

PMLN to contest for all Punjab Assembly seats.—AFP/file

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has made a significant change in its political agenda, opting to cancel all previously scheduled public gatherings and rallies in the provincial metropolis. The decision, attributed to the party leadership, comes after the recent public gathering organised by PMLN’s Lahore President Saif Khokhar at Thokar.

Party insiders reveal as part of this new strategic change, the leadership will now shift its focus towards preparing for the grand reception of Nawaz Sharif scheduled for October 21.

According to sources, under the directive of party leadership, the upcoming meeting planned for Gulshan Ravi on Wednesday has been cancelled, along with other gatherings and workers conventions in the constituencies of leaders such as Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

Moving forward, meetings will be convened at the party secretariat in Model Town, bringing together former members of the national and provincial assemblies, former local bodies representatives, and workers from all constituencies. These gatherings are said to be presided over by Maryam Nawaz, who will be actively involved in decision-making.

Speaking to this reporter, PMLN’s Lahore President Saif Khokhar emphasised that after the “resounding success” of the PMLN rally at Thokar Niaz Baig Sunday, there is limited appetite for smaller rallies in the city. He announced a shift in focus towards preparations for the grand Minar-i-Pakistan Jalsa.

Sources reveal that a special flight named “Hope of Pakistan” has been arranged for the return of PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif from Dubai to Pakistan on October 21. Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by other PMLN workers and journalists, will depart from Dubai, landing in Islamabad before proceeding to Lahore, where he will address a rally at the Minar-i-Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to depart for Saudi Arabia from London (Wednesday) today to perform Umrah. After approximately a week in Saudi Arabia, he has scheduled several meetings with top officials. Following his Saudi visit, Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Dubai around October 17 or 18, staying there for three days before departing for Lahore on October 21. The sources also indicate that Nawaz Sharif has planned several meetings during his stay in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), continues to engage with officials and workers of union councils in the national and provincial assembly constituencies of Lahore. She recently met with chairmen, councilors, and workers of the union councils of NA-133 and NA-127.

Notable figures, including former members of the National Assembly, participated in the meeting. The focus of the meeting was to discuss proposals regarding Nawaz Sharif’s reception.

Additionally, an important meeting related to the reception was held under the chairmanship of PMLN Punjab President and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah at the party office. Sanaullah described the grand rally held in Lahore on October 8 as a trailer for the reception scheduled for October 21. He said that Nawaz Sharif remains the leader with the capability and vision to guide the country out of its current difficulties.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf reacted to PMLN’s reported announcement to cancel the schedule of public gatherings and thanked the people of Punjab for rejecting “this group of thugs”.

“To hide the embarrassment of holding rallies in narrow streets, the election-fugitive group has taken shelter in the drawing room of Model Town office,” a PTI spokesman said.

He said the announcement of the cancellation of rallies is a precursor to the escape of the coward fugitive before returning home. “Those dreaming of ousting Imran Khan (from politics) through London projects are unable to stand on their feet despite all state crutches.”

He contended that the people of Pakistan hold the Sharif family responsible for the destruction of the last 17 months. He argued politics has risen above “biryani and minced naan” and the awareness created by Imran Khan is providing guidance to the people.

If the fugitive returns home, the spokesman said, he will not find a place to hide, even in the four walls of the Model Town office.

Meanwhile, the PTI has assigned key responsibilities to the party office-bearers and leaders for holding peaceful gatherings at district and tehsil levels across the country to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

PTI Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan has issued special instructions in this regard to party officials across the country in light of the decision taken by the PTI core committee, according to a statement issued by the party’s Central Media Secretariat.

The PTI core committee has decided to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine after Friday prayers at the national level.