France offers education opportunities to Pakistani students

The French flag flutters in the wind in Paris. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The French government has offered opportunities in higher education for Management, Engineering, Humanities, Finance, Business and Sciences faculties for students from Pakistan.

“Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour” is a French government initiative, organised by the French embassy in Pakistan, Campus France Pakistan and their local partners, in order to promote studying in France.

The second education fair will be organized on October 17 in Lahore and on October 19 in Karachi. It will provide students an opportunity to interact directly with the French universities and get details about the 183 scholarship programmes available for Pakistani students.

French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, has been supervising and supporting all such activities, playing an important role in promotion of ties in various spheres between the two countries.

During “Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour”, French delegates will also visit Pakistani universities to discuss partnership opportunities to strengthen the academic cooperation between France and Pakistan in the area of business & management, sciences & engineering and social & political sciences.