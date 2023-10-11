Fazl demands elections in November

Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI)'s chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman addresses supporters during a rally in Karachi. — AFP/File

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded elections in November. Talking to journalists at the residence of PMLN leader Abdul Ghaffar Doggar here on Tuesday, he said the elections are to be held in 90 days according to the Constitution and, accordingly, the elections could be held in November.

He said there would be extensive snowfall in some areas in January and asked how the people could cast their votes in those conditions.

Fazl dubbed PTI’s agenda anti-Pakistan and said the party was inducted into power as the result of massive rigging in the 2018 elections. Now everyone is stuck because of the wrong decision, he added.

Responding to a query, Fazl said the stability of Afghanistan is the stability of Pakistan. If Afghanistan’s land is being used to sponsor terrorism, then Pakistan should talk to them.

Regarding the economy, the JUIF chief said the IMF is behind the inflation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party questioned Fazlur Rehman, asking him at whose behest he was running away from the elections in January and said democrats do not look for excuses to escape from elections.

Reacting to the press conference of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Information Secretary of PPP Faisal Karim Kundi said the Pakistan Peoples Party had also talked about holding elections within 90 days in the cabinet meeting. “The Constitution requires that elections should be held within 90 days, while Maulana Fazl is pleading that elections are not necessary,” he said.

Kundi said that if Benazir Bhutto had not been martyred, elections would have been held on January 8, 2008.