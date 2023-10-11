Fazl demands elections in November

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded elections in November. Talking to journalists at the residence of PMLN leader Abdul Ghaffar Doggar here on Tuesday, he said the elections are to be held in 90 days according to the Constitution and, accordingly, the elections could be held in November.
He said there would be extensive snowfall in some areas in January and asked how the people could cast their votes in those conditions.
Fazl dubbed PTI’s agenda anti-Pakistan and said the party was inducted into power as the result of massive rigging in the 2018 elections. Now everyone is stuck because of the wrong decision, he added.
Responding to a query, Fazl said the stability of Afghanistan is the stability of Pakistan. If Afghanistan’s land is being used to sponsor terrorism, then Pakistan should talk to them.
Regarding the economy, the JUIF chief said the IMF is behind the inflation.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party questioned Fazlur Rehman, asking him at whose behest he was running away from the elections in January and said democrats do not look for excuses to escape from elections.
Reacting to the press conference of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Information Secretary of PPP Faisal Karim Kundi said the Pakistan Peoples Party had also talked about holding elections within 90 days in the cabinet meeting. “The Constitution requires that elections should be held within 90 days, while Maulana Fazl is pleading that elections are not necessary,” he said.
Kundi said that if Benazir Bhutto had not been martyred, elections would have been held on January 8, 2008.
According to sources, under directive of party leadership, upcoming meeting planned for Gulshan Ravi has been cancelled
Afghanistan did not allow our team to land on their soil,” an official in the federal health ministry told The News...
He said steps should be taken to ensure the implementation of ZARRA 2020 throughout country to protect, safeguard...
“Democracy becomes meaningless if people are not able to elect leaders of their choice,” he said
Representatives of various ministries, divisions gave detailed briefing to minister on implementation status of...
The jail sources said that Imran’s wife and sisters met him in the conference room of the jail