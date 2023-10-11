Army to help check pilferage of resources, economic losses: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muneer can be seen in this picture. — ISPR/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Tuesday said the army will provide full support in concert with the LEAs and other government departments for enforcement actions against the illegal activities to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses the country has suffered due to these activities. He said this during the Provincial Apex Committee meeting, chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The forum was briefed about the revised National Action Plan, law enforcement operations, anti-smuggling/anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC/non-CPEC/private projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularization measures and progress on SIFC initiatives in Balochistan, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The prime minister expressed confidence in the progress made by the Balochistan government and assured it of full support of the federal government.

Kakar emphasized that “socio-economic development of Balochistan is imperative for ensuring peace and development in the province”.

The prime minister said the initiatives taken by the SIFC at the federal level should have a trickledown effect in each province for the people of the area.

He said Balochistan was rich in mines and minerals and development in this sector will generate economic activity and job opportunities for the people of the area.

Moreover, investments in agriculture and IT should also be focused apart from human resource development, he emphasised.

The prime minister underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people were united for progress and prosperity of the province.