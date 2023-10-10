SCCI asks govt to facilitate investors

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday urged the government to provide facilities to investors under a one-window operation.
Ijaz Khan Afridi, vice-president of the SCCI, said this while talking to Solar Energy Traders Union of Pakistan Chairman Aftab Ashraf who visited the chamber along with a delegation of traders, said a press release.
Aftab Ashraf briefed the SCCI office-bearers on upcoming ‘The Solar Show of Pakistan in Peshawar, which is likely to be held in December. He invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community to participate in the show. After successfully arranging shows in Sukkur, Lahore and other major cities, Ashraf said the union would hold its event in Peshawar for which he sought collaboration of the SCCI.
