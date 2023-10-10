Body discusses Ombudsman service rules

PESHAWAR: The cabinet committee convened to review the Provincial Ombudsman Service Rules (Rules and Regulations) 2023 met in the committee room of the Law Department, with Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Human Rights Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair.

A handout said that the meeting was attended by the caretaker provincial minister for social welfare and women’s empowerment Justice (r) Irshad Qaiser, secretary establishment, secretary law, representatives from the finance department, and officials from the provincial ombudsman’s office. The participants were provided with an overview of the Provincial Ombudsman Service Rules (Terms and Conditions) 2023.During the briefing, it was clarified that the purpose of the rules was not to create new positions but to establish terms and conditions for employees.