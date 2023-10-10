Infant abducted from Nowshera recovered

NOWSHERA: A baby boy, who had been abducted from his home in Misri Banda in Nowsheradistrict a few days ago, was recovered safely by the police and two women accused were arrested on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Superintendent of Police (investigation) Alamzeb Khan said that one Qari Abdullah, a resident of Hakimabad, who is presently living in Misri Banda, had registered a report with the police that he was a peshimam or prayer leader at a mosque in Hakimabad.

He had said that his 16 days old son named Nauman had been abducted from home by two burqa-clad unknown women on October 4 last.The official said that the complainant had said his wife Hameeda Bibi was busy in her house chores when the accused knocked at the door. He said that as his wife opened the door, the two women forced their entry into his home and abducted the baby boy after intoxicating his wife.

The SP said that Station House Officer Abdul Wahid Khan obtained a circuit camera television footage while the ladies police also continued door to door search in the area.At last, he said the police succeeded in apprehending two accused named Bakht Meena and Shireena, who were stated to be mother and daughter, and recovered the baby safely from their home in Misri Banda.

He said the accused were close relatives of the victim’s family and had abducted the baby boy as the former had no male child.District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood handed over the baby to his father.