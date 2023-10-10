Shrines termed a source of social cohesion

HARIPUR: Shrines are the places that foster a culture of social cohesion and intersect harmony, ultimately contributing to peaceful coexistence in society.

This claim was made by Dr Aman Jafar, an author and associate professor of Sociology at LUMS Lahore, during a lecture on “Shrines and the City: Public Space in Lahore”, at a literary gathering in Pind Gakhra Khanpur on Monday.

The event was the continuity of celebrating Gandhara Civilisation and heritage by Lok Chopal - a platform to foster heritage, culture and community engagement.Speaking from his book, “Making Islam Real - Social Space of Sufi Shrines in Urban Pakistan”, the speaker delved into the daily social routines within shrines, including conversations, communal meals, drug usage, and more, exploring how social interactions within shrine environments contribute to communal relationships and spirituality.

Discussing the socio-culture, conversation and interactions of the visitors of shrines, he said that there has always been a conflict-like situation among the malangs (permanent dwellers of shrines) and Sufis as both have different spiritual affiliations but the author claimed that when they cook and arrange langar (food), arrange and listen Qawali, shroud the shrine with meticulously and artistically decorated chaddar (embroidered multi-color cloth sheets), they join hands and contribute their shares.

He shared insights in his lecture, which ensued discussion by a large community of audiences drawn from Taxila, Khanpur, Haripur and Islamabad and covered a wide range of topics, from religion to urban studies, daily life, politics, economy, waste management, and housing infrastructure.