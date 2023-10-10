Amn Jirga concerned over crimes in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Amn Jirga on Monday expressed concern over the worsening law and order situation and increase in use of drugs, business of private usury in Nowshera .

Speaking at a press conference, Amn Jirga distroict chief Pir Syed Zulfoqar Bacha, Maulana Fazal Ghani, Maulana Abdul Ahad, Tajul Mulk, Ihsanullah and Iftikhar Ahmad Khan said that the Nowshera district had become a hub of crimes, including use of ice (methamphetamine), hashish, heroin and incidents of mobile and vehicle snatching, theft, robberies, murders and attempted murder occurred in broad daylight.

They said that parents of youths and law-abiding citizens were concerned about the rising incidents of crimes, usury and land grabbing but the local police had become silent spectators to the worsening law and order situation and rampant criminal activities of outlaws.

“We need honest and professional police forces to purge the area of criminals. The police stations in the district must be cleansed of certain black sheep and the service and sacrifices of those should be acknowledged who had laid down their lives for the security of people,” a speaker said, adding that police should rein in outlaws and provide protection to the law-abiding people.

They came down hard on the local politicians, who they alleged were involved in deputing blue eyed persons in police stations so their unjust work should be done without any hurdle.

The Amn Jirga office-bearers welcomed the Hamas announcement of jihad against Israel and urged the Muslim rulers to support the freedom fighters to liberate Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa and other holy places in Palestine.