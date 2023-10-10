Gomal varsity VC opens hospital for faculty

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, Prof Dr Shakib Ullah, on Monday inaugurated a hospital dedicated to the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.

The event was attended by faculty members and students from the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, as well as deans from various departments, including the registrar.During his speech at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr Shakib Ullah expressed his delight at the establishment of the hospital.

He said the hospital was equipped with a wide range of medical facilities. The VC added that they were in the process of registering the hospital with the health department, and any additional requirements would also be met promptly.

He highlighted the significance of the hospital as a practical training resource for students in the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences. Dr Shakib Ullah said the hospital would provide improved medical examination facilities, benefiting not only university employees and students but also the local community.

He credited the success of the hospital to the Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Dr Asif Nawaz and his dedicated team.Dr Asif Nawaz acknowledged that all the achievements of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, from obtaining necessary approvals to the construction of the hospital, were made possible under the leadership of Dr Shakib Ullah. Dr Shakib Ullah also toured different sections of the hospital to inspect its facilities.