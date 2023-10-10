Peshawar receives light rain, Shangla snowfall

PESHAWAR: After weeks of dry spell, the provincial capital received light rain in the late afternoon which turned the weather pleasant.

The downpour started following winds. The rain also caused power cuts in various localities in the provincial capital. The rain led to a drop in the temperature.The people expressed joy over the rainfall and said it broke the long dry spell and settled down the dust.

Many commented that the people would now start wearing warm clothes. Some opined they had not experienced the unusually warm weather in October earlier. Meanwhile, the torrential rain coupled with light snowfall in the mountainous parts turned the weather chilly in Shangla district.

The people along with their cattle from villages started moving to plain areas as the rain and snowfall heralded winter in the upper mountainous parts of the district.The local residents were also seen wearing woolies and sweaters besides installing furnaces at homes for heating.

The rain and snowfall disrupted the electricity supply in Alpuri and elsewhere in the district.The doctors advised the parents to keep their children warm to prevent them from cold and other diseases caused by the winter.