Part of Indus River’s bank cleaned

PESHAWAR: The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism and Culture Authority (KPCTA), organized a cleanliness drive at a section of the River Indus bank near Kund Park on Monday.

Minister of Information, Tourism, and Culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, participated in the activity as a chief guest and inaugurated the cleanliness drive.Staff from different UN agencies, non-governmental organizations and government officials from the relevant line departments, along with more than 300 male and female students and teachers from various universities were there.

The participants collected debris items, including wasted bottles, plastic shoppers, litter from the riverbank and disposed of them safely.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted the importance of water, stating that the Indus River is the lifeline for our country’s economy and the foundation for our food systems.He highlighted the tourism potential of KP and appreciated the efforts of KPCTA for promoting tourism and projecting a soft image of the province.

The minister said the provincial government is working on a multi-pronged strategy to invite investment in the tourism sector and facilitate tourists.Head of FAO UN, Florence Rol, shed light on various climatic changes and said that the rapid melting of glaciers has endangered species living on planet Earth.

She said that climate change is a challenge that can be combated by our collective efforts. She said that we must work in liaison to protect and preserve flora and fauna whose survival is dependent on our rivers.