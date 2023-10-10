FBISE extends registration date till October 13

Islamabad:Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad has extended the registration date to 13 October 2023.
According to the details, the last date for submission of registration for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) level year 2023-2025 was Monday (9 October 2023), which now has been extended by the Federal Board to Friday, October 13, 2023 with the normal fee. The Federal Board has requested all the concerned institutions to submit the registration by the due date.
